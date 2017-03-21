Woman missing in Monroe County could be in danger, authorities say

A 40-year-old woman’s car was found with the keys in its ignition Tuesday night on a rural highway in Monroe County, and authorities searching for her are concerned she may be in danger.
Sarah Tharpe’s car was found in Juliette near Ga. 87 and Ga. 18, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about 10:20 p.m.
Tharpe, of Dry Branch, was last seen near the intersection, which by the Rum Creek convenience store and not far from Dames Ferry Baptist Church.
“We have already performed a K9 search, aviation search, and grid search of the immediate area,” the post said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sarah Tharpe is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-994-7010.
For more on this story, return to Macon.com.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments