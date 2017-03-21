Alleged gang members beat a man, took his gold teeth and cash. Suspect pleads guilty to gang charge.

On May 17, 2015, a man climbed up onto the porch of a house on Macon’s Houston Avenue.
The abode was a known gang hangout, a place where young men went to do drugs and conduct gang activity, a Bibb County prosecutor said Tuesday.
When the man started to leave the porch he was struck in the back of the head. After hitting the porch floor he was kicked and beaten some more, prosecutor Sandra Matson said.
He heard his attackers say, “This is Blood territory” and that they were “going to pop a cap in him,” Matson said.
The attackers took the man’s money and the gold teeth grill from the front of his mouth, she said.
Terrell O’Brien Everett, 23, a Bloods gang member and one of the men charged in connection with the attack, pleaded guilty to violating the state’s gang act Tuesday.
He was sentenced to 10 years on probation with special conditions prohibiting him from associating with a gang or gang members. He also must pay a $500 fine and $500 in attorneys fees.
The district attorney’s office dismissed additional charges against Everett in exchange for his plea.
Before sentencing Everett, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms asked him what happened to the man’s gold teeth.
“I really didn’t have anything to do with it,” Everett said.
Simms asked who took the teeth and Everett replied that he didn’t know.
The judge asked, “Did they put them in their mouth?”
Everett said, “I don’t think they should.”
“That’s disgusting,” Simms said.
Sentenced as a first offender, Everett won’t have a felony record if he successfully completes his sentence. If he violates his probation, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
Everett, who turns 24 Wednesday, was released from jail Tuesday afternoon, according to county jail records.
