Eatonton man indicted in woman’s strangulation, drowning death

Putnam County grand jurors voted Monday to indict an Eatonton man in the suspicious death of a woman found dead in her home Dec. 2.
Frank Don Causey, 26, is charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault in the slaying of 63-year-old Lydia Ivanditti, said Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stephen Bradley.
Ivanditti, a former director of Eatonton’s Plaza Arts Center, died of strangulation and drowning, authorities have said.
A family member found her dead at her home on West Walnut Street in Eatonton.
Causey is being held without bond at the Putnam County jail.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
