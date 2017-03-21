Crime

March 21, 2017 5:09 PM

Eatonton man indicted in woman’s strangulation, drowning death

By Amy Leigh Womack

Putnam County grand jurors voted Monday to indict an Eatonton man in the suspicious death of a woman found dead in her home Dec. 2.

Frank Don Causey, 26, is charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault in the slaying of 63-year-old Lydia Ivanditti, said Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stephen Bradley.

Ivanditti, a former director of Eatonton’s Plaza Arts Center, died of strangulation and drowning, authorities have said.

A family member found her dead at her home on West Walnut Street in Eatonton.

Causey is being held without bond at the Putnam County jail.

