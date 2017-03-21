Two indicted in robbery, shooting of Papa John’s delivery driver

Bibb County grand jurors indicted a man and a woman Tuesday in the Dec. 26 armed robbery and shooting of a Papa John’s delivery driver in Macon’s Bloomfield neighborhood.
Jacob Elijah Miller, 19, and Alisha Geneva Wilson, 27, are each charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court Tuesday.
Brooklyn Rouse, was delivering pizza to a house at 2443 Vivian Drive when she was shot in the head and robbed.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigator testified at a February court hearing that deputies traced the pizza order to a phone belonging to Wilson, a friend of Miller’s. In talking with Wilson, they learned Miller and Wilson drove to the house on Vivian Drive to confirm the address existed before Wilson placed the order.
After Wilson made the call, she, Miller and another man went back to the Vivian Drive house. Wilson left the men there.
Rouse was shot four days after Miller is accused of also shooting and robbing another Papa John’s delivery driver, Duncan Siror, as he delivered Pizza to a Bloomfield Drive.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
