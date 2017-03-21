Skateboard beating death lands man in prison for life

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in the Oct. 25, 2014, death of a fellow resident at an east Macon group home.
Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday afternoon in the Bibb County Superior Court trial for Diaz Gholston. He pleaded guilty — but mentally ill — to murder instead, said prosecutor Dorothy Hull.
Ronnie Collins, 68, died at a local hospital after Gholston struck him with his fists, a chair and a skateboard at the Jeffersonville Road home for people with developmental disabilities where the two men lived.
Gholston admitted to a Bibb County deputy that he’d attacked Collins and said he was frustrated, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Collins “was talking all crazy and I hit him,” the report says Gholston told the deputy.
In the hours leading up to the attack, the deputy encountered Gholston on two other occasions.
At about 12:45 p.m., the deputy was sent to the home to check on a man at the assisted-living facility. Gholston told the deputy he’d been sent there by a behavioral-health agency, but wanted a “place by himself,” according to the deputy’s report.
A few minutes later, the deputy saw Gholston again, walking west on Jeffersonville Road, with a baseball bat in his hand. Gholston dropped the bat and sat down when the deputy pulled over. The deputy put the bat in his trunk, according to the report.
Gholston told the deputy he had no plans to use the bat, but that he was going to talk to the people who ran the assisted-living facility “to tell them they could not keep him trapped,” the report stated.
The deputy called for an ambulance, but Gholston declined treatment and walked back toward the facility.
A woman at the home told the deputy Gholston had recently been moved there from Milledgeville because of “similar behavior,” according to the report.
At about 9:15 p.m., the same deputy was dispatched to the assisted-living facility after Collins had been attacked.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
