Pulaski State Prison guard dies in “incident” Tuesday morning

A Georgia Department of Corrections officer died Tuesday morning in an incident at Pulaski State Prison, Deputy Coroner Chris Clark said.
Clark was unable to provide further details, but he said just after noon that Coroner Fred Clark was still on the scene at the prison.
Attempts to reach public information officers for the Georgia Department Corrections were not immediately successful.
Pulaski State Prison, on Upper River Road, has the capacity to house 1,223 adult female felons.
Update 1:20 p.m.: Joan Heath, spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Corrections, said the guard apparently shot herself in the parking lot and her death is a suspected suicide.
