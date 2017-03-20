Guard charged with smuggling weed inside Dooly State Prison

A Dooly State Prison correctional officer was arrested on the job Sunday after she allegedly tried to smuggle marijuana inside the lock-up.
Tiffany King refused to be searched after her co-workers reportedly smelled marijuana on her while she was walking in to work, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
King asked to speak privately with the deputy warden, at which time she “pulled out a small camouflage wrap tape of marijuana,” the release said.
King was booked in the Dooly County jail and charged with violating her oath of office and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments