Man stabbed while trying to break up fight near Otis Redding statue

A 36-year-old Macon man is in jail facing a charge of aggravated assault following a stabbing Sunday near the Ocmulgee River.
Anthony Jerome Grier, 36, of Oglethorpe Lane was arrested shortly after noon after Alonza White Jr. was stabbed in the upper left arm at Gateway Park.
According to Grier’s arrest warrant, he was arguing with a man near the Otis Redding statue when White tried to break them up.
Grier allegedly told White he “didn’t like him from Milledgeville,” as he cut him with his pocket knife.
Grier was arrested at the park near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments