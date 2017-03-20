Man cuts deputy after pot, sausage, cheese and Hershey’s kisses found in his pants

A Macon man was arrested Sunday after allegedly cutting a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy on the back of the head.
James Arthur Williams, 66, of Lilly Avenue, is accused of shoplifting from the Family Dollar at 2123 Pio Nono Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to arrest warrants, Williams took items from the cooler and stuffed them into his pants.
He was caught with Hillshire Farms smoked sausage, a block of cheddar cheese and a bag of Hershey’s kisses in his pants.
Deputies also found a bag of what appeared to be marijuana tucked inside his wallet in his pocket.
Deputy Corey Ostrow reported Williams swung at him with a metal drill piece and cut Ostrow on the back of the head and neck.
Williams faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, shoplifting and marijuana possession.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
