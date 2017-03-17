Former Laurens County sheriff’s deputy charged with kidnapping, burglary

A former Laurens County sheriff’s deputy arrested Thursday is accused of helping his two stepsons kidnap their mother and assault another woman in Washington County earlier this year.
Chris Chappell, 53, was working as a deputy on Jan. 15 when his stepsons, 21-year-old Coley Brantley and 20-year-old Bailey Brantley, drove from Laurens County to Sandersville and allegedly kidnapped their mother and assaulted another woman, according to a Friday news release from the GBI.
The stepsons were arrested in Washington County the same day.
Chappell was indicted by a state grand jury on Wednesday on charges including kidnapping, aggravated battery, burglary in the first degree, subornation of perjury, violating oath of office and violating a family violence order, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the GBI Region 12 office at 478-374-6988.
