While a woman was restrained, a sheriff’s deputy hit her, authorities say

0:56 Towns makes first appearance in death penalty trial Pause

0:49 Were you stuck in this Interstate 75 traffic?

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

0:47 Man shot in east Macon

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:39 'I Am Being Tortured,' Calmer Tells Judge