Judge in Tara Grinstead case to rule on gag order in week or so

A judge here on Thursday said she will make a ruling in the coming days on whether to perhaps lift, amend or keep in place a gag order in the high-profile Tara Grinstead murder case.
Lawyers for several newspapers and television stations at a hearing in Telfair County Superior Court argued against the gag order instituted late last month by Judge Melanie B. Cross, saying that the measure is overly broad and restricts free speech.
The order came on the heels of an arrest in the long-unsolved slaying. It bars prosecutors, defense lawyers, police officers and relatives of Grinstead and the two men accused in her 2005 disappearance.
Attorney John Mobley, the Tifton-based public defender for accused killer Ryan Duke, is the lawyer who asked that the order be issued in the first place.
On Thursday, Mobley argued that the order was necessary to ensure a fair trial for his client.
