Monroe County sheriff’s deputy accused of hitting woman while in custody

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy is accused of hitting a woman while in custody.
A grand jury indicted Sgt. William H. Jackson Wednesday on charges of simple battery, battery and violation of oath by public officer.
Jackson is accused of striking a woman on the head and neck with his elbow on July 16, 2016, according to the indictment. He also is accused of hitting her on the back of the shoulder and in the face with his hand.
The woman, who was under arrest and in the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, had bleeding and swelling to her nose as a result, the indictment states.
William H. Turner, who was listed as Jackson’s attorney on the indictment, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Jackson worked on the patrol division at the time of the accusations, Monroe County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Lawson Bittick said.
Bittick said the sheriff’s office conducted an internal investigation, which was turned over to the GBI and then the district attorney, who brought the case to the grand jury.
As of Thursday morning, Bittick said, Jackson was still on administrative leave from the investigation.
Bittick said a news release is expected to be issued Thursday afternoon and deferred additional questions about the investigation until then.
Jonathan Adams, district attorney for the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, which includes Monroe County, could not immediately be reached for comment.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
