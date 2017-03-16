Three charged with murder in U.S. Marshal’s shooting death

Three people are charged with murder and hindering the apprehension of a criminal in the shooting death of U.S. Marshal Pat Carothers, who was killed Nov. 18 near Ludowici while serving an arrest warrant for a man charged with attempted murder of police officers.
Carothers, from Macon, was shot and killed by 25-year-old Dontrell Montese Carter, who authorities said was armed when the lawmen arrived there at the single-wide trailer where he was hiding in Long County. Carter, who opened fire on South Carolina policemen with an AK-47 just three months earlier, also died in the exchange of gunfire.
On Thursday, the GBI announced three people who also were at the trailer were charged Tuesday with murder and hiding a fugitive. An investigation determined that 24-year-old Ashley Chavon Roberts, 34-year-old Levy Lewis Jenkins and 32-year-old Jeremy Lance Lewis “aided and abetted” Carter’s ambush of 53-year-old Carothers, according to arrest warrants.
