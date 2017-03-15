Students warned to be cautious after robbery in bank parking lot near campus

Georgia College students are urged to be extra careful after a student was robbed near campus early Saturday.
At about 1 a.m., the female student was cutting through the Exchange Bank parking lot near South Liberty Street when a man dressed in black jumped out from the tree line, according to the campus crime alert.
The student said the man pointed something in her face and demanded her purse, according to the alert.
She handed over her purse and the man ran away toward Hancock and Clarke streets.
Milledgeville police are investigating the incident.
Campus police remind students to call 478-445-SNAP for escorts and be aware of surroundings.
The students are advised to travel in pairs in well-lighted areas and to report suspicious activity.
A woman, who was not a student, was sexually assaulted at gunpoint behind Bell Hall dormitory early in the morning on Feb. 25.
Jarvis Javion Lawrence , also not a student, was arrested March 2 after being identified in surveillance images.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Milledgeville police at 478-414-4000 or file an anonymous tip through the Silent Witness form on the public safety website.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments