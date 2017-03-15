Students warned to be cautious after robbery in bank parking lot near campus

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting Pause

0:47 Man shot in east Macon

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

2:29 'I can only go to a grave site,' mother of man slain in nightclub killing says

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

2:37 Neighborhood gathers for slain teen Sam Poss at prayer vigil

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing