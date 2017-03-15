iPhone robbery suspects caught on surveillance cameras during theft

Four people are wanted for stealing iPhones from a north Macon store Tuesday afternoon.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released images of the robbery from surveillance cameras at Metro PCS at 238 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard.
Just after 3:30 p.m., four men entered the store and asked about buying iPhones.
While an employee was assisting them, one of the men snatched a phone from the clerk’s hands and grabbed another phone on the counter, the release stated.
They ran away in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Bibb investigators at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
