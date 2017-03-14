Man fatally shot was robbed of marijuana, indictment alleges

Bibb County grand jurors indicted two men Tuesday in the Sept. 15 shooting death of a man in the yard of an east Macon home.
Jarodney M. Newberry, 22, and Rashad Deangelo Brown, 19, are each charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder and one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Rollie Vaughn, 32, was shot in the lower back at a house in the 3000 block of Bethune Avenue.
Authorities have said he’d had an altercation with two men in the yard prior to the shooting.
Tuesday’s indictment alleges Newberry and Brown robbed Vaughn of marijuana at gunpoint.
Vaughn survived to talk to investigators, but was pronounced dead about an hour after the shooting.
Brown and Newberry later were arrested by Riverdale police on unrelated charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery. Brown was jailed five days after Vaughn’s death and Newberry was jailed Sept. 26.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
