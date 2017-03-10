Ex-prison nurse in inmate sex case released on bond

A former prison nurse accused of sexual assault and trading with inmates at Central State Prison in Macon was released on bond Friday, a day after her arrest.
Jodi Suzanne Rigby, 35, was jailed Thursday after authorities showed up at her house off Mumford Road in west Macon and took her into custody.
She faces charges that include sexual assault by someone who is an authority figure over an inmate.
The alleged sex crime happened in mid-2015 and was, according to an arrest warrant, said to involve her having “sexual contact” with a convicted rapist “on multiple occasions” that year — encounters “including but not limited to: Sexual Intercourse, Oral Sex, Mutual Masturbation, and Kissing.”
She is also charged with six counts of “trading with inmates,” crimes thought to involve Rigby improperly depositing cash into prisoners’ accounts.
After a first-appearance hearing before a Bibb County magistrate on Friday afternoon, she was released from jail on $24,180 bond.
Her lawyer, Gregory L. Bushway, had asked a judge for a reasonable bond because Rigby has no criminal record and wasn’t, in Bushway’s eyes, a flight risk.
“She has three young children and was working at the time that she was arrested,” Bushway told the judge. “She’s not going anywhere.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
