Killing at Macon gas mart that was recorded by video camera involved stolen gun

A fatal confrontation about a cellphone that happened in front of a gas mart in southwest Macon last month — a clash recorded by a surveillance camera that has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on the Internet — apparently involved a stolen handgun.
New details in the slaying of Kareem Mano at the USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road emerged Friday at a commitment hearing for his accused killer. De’Andre Malik Thomas, 20, has been charged with murder in the Feb. 23 shooting.
Mano, shot in the chest, died at the scene.
In a courtroom at the Bibb County jail, a sheriff’s investigator gave an overview of the shooting, describing an argument that Mano and Thomas had before Thomas allegedly pulled a pistol and opened fire on Mano.
Mano, 25, a Brooklyn, New York, native with a 2-month-old son, worked as a clerk at area convenience marts. He often carried a TEC-9 semiautomatic pistol for protection while on the job, acquaintances have said. His father, also a store clerk, worked at the very USA Grocery where Mano was killed. The senior Mano’s shift had ended not long before the shooting happened, relatives told The Telegraph this week.
On Friday in court, sheriff’s investigator Carey Vann said the tiff between Mano and Thomas escalated in the moments after Mano snatched a gun from his waistband and held it at his side as the pair, shoulder-to-shoulder at times, argued.
Mano then stuck the gun back in his pants.
Fifteen seconds later, Thomas drew his own pistol from his pocket and fired after Mano, no longer holding his weapon in his hand, made a move toward him — a move that Vann described as a “lunge.”
As Mano tried to escape the gunfire, he ran toward the store’s gas pumps. Thomas “followed him and shot two or three more times,” Vann said.
At the hearing, prosecutor John Regan said Thomas then “discarded the weapon,” which investigators found and later determined was stolen.
It would come as no surprise if Thomas’ lawyer mounts a self-defense claim for his client. There were hints of that at Friday’s hearing.
Defense attorney Paul Christian asked, “Investigator Vann, just to be sure, ... you said that Mano lunged for Mr. Thomas, and that it was subsequent to that that Mr. Thomas shot him, according to the video.”
“According to the video,” Vann replied, “he lunged at him with empty hands.”
Authorities were awaiting autopsy results to see how many times Mano was shot.
Thomas, who turned himself in the day after the shooting, talked to investigators and gave them a statement. Authorities haven’t said what Thomas told them or whether his remarks about the shooting match what can be seen in the video.
Officials have yet to say what the dispute about the cellphone involved.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
