Authorities allege girlfriend staged boyfriend’s death scene to support self defense claim

Authorities are alleging a woman charged with murder in her boyfriend’s 2015 fatal shooting staged the crime scene to make it appear as though she acted in self defense.
Donna Jackson, 46, contends 53-year-old Ricky Smith lunged at her with two knives before she shot him inside her home on Macon Avenue, off Napier Avenue near Hillcrest Boulevard, on Sept. 5, 2015.
Charged with murder, Jackson has been held at the Bibb County jail awaiting trial with a $60,000 bond.
She appeared in Bibb County Superior Court Thursday to ask for her bond to be reduced. After hearing arguments from the prosecution and Jackson’s lawyer, the judge denied her request.
Cheryl Milton, Jackson’s lawyer, argued Jackson tried to calm Smith — who had been drinking a lot that night — after he’d become agitated.
Smith followed Jackson throughout her house holding knives and Jackson retrieved a gun, Milton said.
She continued to try to calm Smith, retreating throughout the house. Jackson dialed 911 for help twice before shooting Smith, Milton said.
“She did everything right if you had to defend yourself,” Milton said. “She had no choice but to use deadly force against him.”
Prosecutor Neil Halvorson said Jackson didn’t mention any threats against her or fear for her life until the end of the second 911 call. During the call she accused Smith of having a gun — which he denied — and then said he had knives a moment before she shot him.
About a minute later, Smith called 911 again.
Halvorson said authorities allege Jackson retrieved two knives from her kitchen between the calls and placed them underneath Smith — one under his right bicep and the other under his left arm.
Milton questioned why the knives weren’t photographed.
Halvorson said police moved the knives, which each had their handles sticking out from underneath Smith, as first responders tried to help Smith.
Milton said Jackson’s fingerprints weren’t on the knives.
There’s no history of Smith being violent toward Jackson or other women in his past, the prosecutor said.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
