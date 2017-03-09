Mom of girl who accidentally strangled to death is accused of having sex with inmate

Officers from the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the home of Jodi Suzanne Rigby early Thursday.
A search warrant and seven felony arrest warrants were issued in connection to Rigby’s time working as a contract nurse at Central State Prison in Macon.
Officers escorted Rigby out of the house and into a Bibb County sheriff’s patrol car at about 8:45 a.m.
Rigby resigned her position in 2015 during an investigation into her contact with inmates.
One of the warrants accuses Rigby of sexual assault by persons in authority and the other six accuse her of trading with inmates, which allegedly continued after she resigned.
About a dozen partrol cars surrounded Rigby’s house on Ivy Brook Way in the Highlands subdivision on Mumford Road.
Authorities were at the home in 2015 when Rigby’s daughter, Carly, was found strangled to death in an upstairs bedroom.
The 4-year-old’s neck was wrapped in the cord from window blinds.
The death was eventually ruled accidental after a months-long investigation.
