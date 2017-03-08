Driver was traveling 114 mph in fatal Monroe County crash, police say

The black Camaro was traveling more than 100 mph seconds before it careened off a wet state highway in a Monroe County, killing an 18-year-old last December, according to crash investigation results obtained by The Telegraph on Wednesday.
William Dustin Fischer, a backseat passenger, died in the crash off Ga. 42 south near Stuart’s Mill Road. Three others also were injured in the early morning crash Dec. 4.
There were no tire marks and sparse physical evidence for Monroe County investigators to determine how fast 18-year-old Michael Lee Austin had been driving.
Weeks later, Georgia State Patrol troopers with the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team traveled to a Forsyth wrecker yard, where the badly mangled 2011 two-door Camaro was towed to after the crash.
The troopers extracted information about the crash from the car’s air bag control module, a centrally located computer that monitors vehicle sensors.
Results from the state’s tests show Austin was traveling 114 mph two and a half seconds before the crash. The car struck an embankment then a telephone pole before vaulting 125 feet in the air and striking a tree.
Monroe County sheriff’s Cpl. Kevin Williams wrote in a the sheriff office’s report that he spoke to Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams about the case, and “he will present it to grand jury in mid March.”
According to the sheriff office’s report, 17-year-old passenger Robert Earl King, of Juliette, was hospitalized for 10 days after the crash. He fractured several bones, ruptured both ear drums, broke both jaw sockets and several teeth in the crash, his mother told investigators. King was riding in the back seat with Fischer.
In an interview with sheriff’s investigators, King said his friends had bailed him out of the Monroe County jail earlier after he’d been arrested on a DUI charge the night before the crash, the report said. King said Austin came to a Waffle House to pick up him, Fischer and 18-year-old Tony Ponder before leaving for Fischer’s house.
Ponder, the front-seat passenger from Jackson, was taken to the hospital after the crash, but the extent of his injuries were unclear.
Ponder said that Austin was going too fast around that curve and estimated he was driving about 130 mph because “Fischer yelled out the speed right before the accident,” the report said.
Austin suffered a concussion, a hairline pelvic fracture and a broken collar bone, the report said.
Fischer was one of 14 people who died in crashes in Monroe County last year.
