‘Shadey’ character swipes more than $1,000 in sunglasses and flees store

Someone stole more than $1,000 worth of sunglasses from a north Macon shopping center Monday night.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men believed to be involved in the theft just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
An employee of the Sun Glass Hut told deputies a white man and a black man came in together and the white male selected and concealed a pair of sunglasses before going to the front of the store and grabbing more pairs, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Both men left and got away, although surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to call Bibb investigators at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
