Lizella man comes home, spots alleged burglars

A Lizella man was on the way home Monday morning when he spotted a truck pulling out of his driveway with his riding lawn mower loaded in the back.
Daniel Cravey, 29, followed the white Ford pickup truck as it left his home on Redding Way and wrote down the tag number, a Bibb County deputy sheriff’s report said.
While Cravey met with a deputy at Carr’s Store to make a report, a patrol deputy spotted the white truck and pulled it over on Interstate 75 northbound, the report said.
Carvey and the deputy left the store and headed for the interstate where Carvey confirmed the lawnmower belonged to him.
The truck driver, 32-year-old Bobby Kay Ballard, and passenger, 28-year-old William Ryan Ray, were arrested and charged with burglary.
Ballard, of a Shi Place address, was released from jail Tuesday afternoon on a $5,700 bond, records show. Ray, of Jenkinsburg, remained in jail Tuesday on a bond of $5,700, records show.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments