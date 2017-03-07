Georgia soldiers, one from Macon, shot to death in double homicide

Two soldiers found dead in a south Georgia townhouse Sunday night had been shot to death in a double homicide, Hinesville Police told The Telegraph on Tuesday.
The bodies of 23-year-old MarQuez Brown, of Macon, and 21-year-old Malika Jackson, were found lying on the floor in a house in the 300 block of Rebecca Street after an anonymous tip was called in to city police. Both men were on active duty at Fort Stewart in the same unit.
Capt. JC Reid said the apartment was in Brown’s name and there had been a party there on Saturday night. However, both men were seen alive by friends on Sunday morning, Reid said.
The homicides also are being investigated by the Fort Stewart Criminal Investigation Department.
Brown, of Macon, was a former drum major at Southwest High School, according to condolences left by friends on a Facebook page in his name.
Police are looking into several leads but encourage anyone with information to call the Hinesville Police Department at 912-368-8211.
