Elderly woman beaten in Atlanta Wal-Mart after confrontation in bread aisle

An elderly woman was beaten in the face Sunday night in an apparent confrontation that occurred in the bread aisle of an Atlanta Wal-Mart.
Police are looking for Alexa Venderburg in connection with the assault of 75-year-old Sandra McClung at the Howell Mill Road store, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal Consitution.
It was reported to police that Venderburg was shopping inside when McClung accidentally ran into her with one of the store’s motorized scooters, according to WSB-TV.
McClung told the TV station that Venderberg “stepped out in front of her in the bread aisle and cussed at her” to move out of the way.
“As I went around her, I said, ‘You're the b****,’” she told the TV station.
Then, according to a police report, Venderburg sucker-punched McClung, beating in the face as she yelled for help, the AJC reported. McClung’s nose was “bleeding profusely,” the police report said.
Police are looking for Venderburg, who could face simple assault and battery charges, WSB-TV reported.
