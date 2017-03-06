Some loot recovered after Macon Mac store bandits steal $152K worth of iPhones, iPads

The armed robbers who held up the Simply Mac computer store in the Shoppes at River Crossing in north Macon on Friday night made off with an estimated $152,000 worth of iPhones, iPads, Apple watches and MacBook computers.
Some of the merchandise later turned up in Atlanta after tracking technology in some of the devices helped cops locate the loot.
Details of the 9 p.m. heist revealed in a Bibb County sheriff’s report on Monday said the robbers all wore surgical masks to cover their faces and that two of them were sporting “large sombrero style” hats. An earlier account of the crime described the hats as black and white “wide brim” models. Sheriff’s officials on Monday clarified that the hats were more akin to what a woman might wear at the beach.
A 25-year-old man who works at the store told the authorities that when he saw the three bandits and how they were dressed — in those hats and attired in all black — that he tried to slip into a back room. But one of the robbers pointed a gun at him, he said, and asked where his co-worker, a 22-year-old woman, was.
It turned out, the young woman was in the back of the store. The gunman herded the male employee there, struck him in the head and tied up both workers with duct tape.
“The suspects then told both victims to stay down and keep their (faces) down,” the sheriff’s report noted. The thieves then took off with “several” iPads, iPhones, MacBook computers, Apple watches and other electronics.
Two employees at the Bonefish Grill, a restaurant next door, told investigators that they saw not three but four possible suspects — all of them in “doctor style masks” — get into two newer-model SUVs.
A district manager for Simply Mac showed up while investigators were there. The manager, using a GPS-tracking system, told the police that the stolen items were headed north on Interstate 75.
DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies later found a Jeep Cherokee “parked and still running,” an incident report noted, and “some of the stolen merchandise” was inside the Jeep.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
