Deputies respond to report of person shot and find victims about a mile apart

A woman was found bleeding on Greter Street shortly after a reported shooting Monday morning.
Just after 9:45 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Greter and Antioch Road for a report of a person shot.
“I didn’t fight them,” the woman was overheard telling first responders.
When officers and Macon-Bibb County firefighters arrived, they found the woman who was believed to be wounded in a fight with a man, said Lt. Randy Gonzalez, a public information officer for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
“From what we can tell right now, the victim was not struck with any gunfire,” Gonzalez said.
About a mile away, on Houston Avenue near Church’s Chicken, other deputies and an ambulance responded to a report of a person cut.
Gonzalez said deputies believe the woman from Greter Street was involved in an altercation with the man they found wounded on Houston Avenue.
Another woman, reported to be a relative of the female victim, also might be involved, Gonzalez said.
A pink laundry basket and personal items including a hair piece were strewn across Greter Street near the Greater Antioch Baptist Church.
A matching basket was inside a grayish Lincoln Towncar parked off of Houston Avenue where an ambulance crew was attending to the male.
The windshield of car was shattered and indented, damage deputies suspect happened during the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call Bibb deputies at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
