High school soccer booster club treasurer accused of stealing nearly $3,000

The treasurer for the Rutland High School Soccer Booster Club was arrested Friday on allegations she stole money from the club’s account.
Melissa Henriquez, 39, was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of fiduciary theft after an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Henriquez was the only person known to have a bank card for the club’s account and is accused of misappropriating more than $2,800.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
