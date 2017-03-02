Kenyatta Noreece Lester, 32, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in the fatal Dec. 12, 2014, shootout at Macon's Wings Cafe that left Derrick Jackson fatally shot. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Lawyers representing Christopher Keith Calmer, the man accused in the 2014 shooting death of Monroe County deputy Michael Norris and the shooting of deputy Jeff Wilson, are seeking to have the Georgia Supreme Court review the composition of the grand jury, admissibility of Calmer's alleged confession and the questioning of former GBI Agent Charles Woodall before the case goes to trial in June 2017. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Warning: Graphic Content: A surveillance camera caught the fatal confrontation between Kareem Mano and a man deputies identified as De'Andre Malik Thomas. The men appear to hand off something before they get into a heated conversation that ends in gunfire on Feb. 23, 2017, at USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road in Macon, Georgia.
Connie Grinstead, stepmother of former teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead, spoke at a press conference on Feb. 23. The GBI announced Ryan Duke was charged with murder in the disappearance of Tara Grinstead in October 2005.