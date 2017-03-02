Man charged in east Macon killing tells judge he’ll plead not guilty

A 53-year-old Macon man charged with murder in the shooting death of an elderly man he lived with appeared before a Bibb County Magistrate Court judge Thursday, telling the judge he would plead not guilty.
Judge Edgeley Myers told Phillip Lance Rozier Sr. that “this is not the time or place” to plead guilty or not guilty. Rozier requested a commitment hearing that is set for March 16 at 1:30 p.m.
Rozier reportedly called 911 to report the death of 67-year-old Jimmie Lee Daniel, whose body was found lying in the kitchen of a duplex at 967 Elder St. on Feb. 22.
He talked with Bibb County sheriff’s deputies at the crime scene that night, telling them he’d stayed at Daniel’s house in the Fort Hill neighborhood from time to time, according to the incident report. Rozier said Daniel “has different groups of people over at the house, that he does not know them, and that he smokes, ‘that stuff.’ ” the report said.
At some point during the investigation, Rozier apparently left the scene. Within 24 hours, he was charged with murder.
Authorities hunted for Rozier and arrested him Wednesday on Carroll Street, just below Anthony Road.
Rozier is on probation stemming from an aggravated assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to the charge in April 2012 in connection with a 2010 attempted robbery at Flash Foods, 2793 Montpelier Ave. in Macon, according to Bibb County Superior Court records.
His bond must be set by a Bibb County Superior Court judge.
In the same Elder Street duplex where Daniel was found dead, the body of 63-year-old Thomas Knighton was found there in March 2015. Knighton’s throat had been cut and his killing remains unsolved.
