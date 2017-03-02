Murder case dead-docketed for last suspect in Wings Cafe slayings; he faces federal charges

The murder case against the last of 10 men implicated in a deadly gang shootout at Wings Cafe in southwest Macon has been dead-docketed.
Bibb County prosecutors on Thursday announced that their murder case against Vertuice Wall Jr. would be set aside because Wall, the alleged “first coordinator” for the Macon Gangster Disciples, faces federal racketeering charges in another case.
Wall, 40, of Marietta, and nine other men have faced charges in the December 2014 shootout at Wings, which killed three men and seriously wounded a woman. Wall’s trial had been set for later this month. The other nine defendants in the Wings case have since pleaded guilty.
According to a federal indictment unsealed last spring, Wall, who has been held at the Bibb jail since last summer, was part of a gang that committed 10 murders, 12 attempted murders, two robberies and fraud resulting in losses of more than $450,000.
The gang is also accused of extorting rap artists, forcing them to become affiliated with the gang and trafficking in large amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, illegal prescription drugs and marijuana, according to a Department of Justice news release last May.
The indictment also included allegations relating to Macon’s Wings Cafe case, alleging that Wall and another man gathered with other Gangster Disciples members outside the Bloomfield Drive nightspot known to be frequented by their rival Crips gang members.
Prior to entering the club, the other man, who provided security for Wall, took Wall’s gun, according to the indictment. While inside, Wall and others provoked a fight with a Crips gang member that resulted in the deaths of George Henley, 34, Derrick Jackson, 38, and alleged Crips gang member Corey Hollingshed, 25. A woman was shot four times, but she survived.
The next day, Dec. 13, 2014, Wall told another Gangsters Disciple member to arrange for a false police report to be made, saying Wall’s .357-caliber handgun had been stolen before the shooting, according to the indictment.
In deciding to let what they describe as a robust federal case against Wall proceed instead of a pursuing a state murder case, Bibb prosecutors did so only after being assured by federal prosecutors that even if Wall were to plead guilty to the federal charges that they would agree to nothing less than a 25-year prison term.
“They have federal evidence that would not be available to us for a state prosecution,” Bibb District Attorney David Cooke said Thursday. “And based on the description of that evidence to us, we believe that his conviction ... is highly likely.”
The measure to dead-docket the murder case against Wall for all intents brings the high-profile Wings case to an end. In noting that, Cooke praised the “tireless work” of prosecutors Sandra Matson and Neil Halvorson along with Bibb sheriff’s Lt. Cedric Penson.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
