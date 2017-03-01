Suspect in slaying of east Macon man caught near Pio Nono Avenue

A 53-year-old man wanted in last week’s shooting death of an east Macon man was caught early Wednesday afternoon.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for Phillip Lance Rozier Sr. in connection with the Feb. 22 slaying of Jimmie Lee Daniel, 67, at a duplex on Elder Street in east Macon.
Rozier was apprehended about 1 p.m. on Carroll Street, just below Anthony Road and east of Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, authorities said. Charges against him were pending.
Last Wednesday evening, Daniel was found dead in his residence just north of the main entrance to the Indian Mounds on Emery Highway.
Daniel’s death was the second homicide at the same address since March 2015.
A neighbor peered through a window and reportedly saw Daniels’ body.
A man who lives nearby told The Telegraph that he heard gunfire that day, but wasn’t sure when.
Investigators early on named Rozier as a suspect.
On probation for an aggravated assault conviction, Rozier pleaded guilty to the charge in April 2012 in connection with 2010 robbery try at a Flash Foods store in Macon.
In March 2015, in the same Elder Street duplex where Daniel was found dead last week, Thomas Knighton was found dead with his throat slit.
No one has been arrested in Knighton’s death.
Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
