Clerk 'exceeded her duty,' lawyer for accused deputy killer argues in request for high court review

Lawyers representing Christopher Keith Calmer, the man accused in the 2014 shooting death of Monroe County deputy Michael Norris and the shooting of deputy Jeff Wilson, are seeking to have the Georgia Supreme Court review the composition of the grand jury, admissibility of Calmer's alleged confession and the questioning of former GBI Agent Charles Woodall before the case goes to trial in June 2017. Video by Amy Leigh Womack