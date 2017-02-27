Women charged with trying to smuggle weed into two Georgia prisons

A woman visiting Wilcox State Prison was found to be toting more than eight ounces of marijuana on her person.
Asia Ballard allowed a sergeant to search her after he or she smelled marijuana as Ballard entered the prison Saturday, according to a Monday news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections. Two bundles of marijuana, weighing more than 230 grams combined, was found on Ballard, who was arrested by the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.
The same day at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan, about 30 miles west of Albany, another woman also was accused of smuggling marijuana into the prison.
Preccilla Jones was taking pictures during visitation at the prison when a supervisor observed her “pass a small white bundle behind her back to an inmate,” the news release said. The supervisor confiscated the bundle, which was found to be about 30 grams of suspected marijuana.
Jones was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments