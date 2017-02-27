He fired a gun blind during a 2014 nightclub brawl, killing a man. Now he’s headed to prison.

After a brawl broke out at Macon’s Wings Cafe, Kenyatta Norreece Lester went outside and retrieved a gun from his car.
Lester, a 32-year-old member of the Blacc Team street gang, fired nine shots Dec. 12, 2014, after going back into the crowded Bloomfield Drive nightspot that’s a known Crips gang hangout.
“Three of those, the last three .... were basically blind,” prosecutor Sandra Matson said in a Monday hearing in Bibb County Superior Court. “He had turned his head, pointing his firearm not even looking in the direction where he was firing into a nightclub full of patrons.
Shots were fired from both sides, resulting in the deaths of the club’s DJ, 34-year-old George Henley, 25-year-old Corey Hollingshed, and 38-year-old Derrick Jackson.
Lester initially was charged with murder, accused of shooting Jackson. Jackson died days after the shooting.
During Monday’s hearing, Lester pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Lester is the ninth man to plead guilty in the Wings Cafe killing case, leaving just one man left to stand trial March 13.
Vertuice Wall, who also faces federal charges, is the alleged first coordinator for the Macon Gangster Disciples group of which the Blacc Team allegedly is a subset.
