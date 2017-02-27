Vandals sought in downtown graffiti rampage

It appeared Sunday morning.
Red, blue and black marks stained the storefronts of dozens businesses, indiscernible spray paint scrawled on buildings by one or more vandals who’d hit the east side of downtown Macon over the weekend.
On the golden yellow walls of the Cherry Street jewelry store, it appeared as if someone was in motion while spray painting a long, red, squiggly line down the side of C.R. Rader Jewelers, a mainstay in downtown for more than a century.
“I don’t want to give them any more publicity than we have to, because that’s what they want” said Richard Rader, owner of the jewelry store at Cherry Street and Cotton Avenue. “They want the attention.”
A long fissure in the building, where time and gravity have caused its foundation to settle, was highlighted with a small blue error pointing from the word, “crack.”
Rader said it wasn’t the first time his building has been vandalized.
“I haven’t been hit on the front of my building so much, maybe once or twice, but they were real bad about coming in the parking lot back there because they’re out of sight,” Rader said.
Bibb County sheriff’s detectives came by Monday morning seeking surveillance footage of the storefront, but Rader said he didn’t have cameras on the building’s exterior.
Vandal(s) strike downtown #Macon tagging numerous businesses with spray painted scrawls. More soon @telegraphga pic.twitter.com/ZECl8RqKIx— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) February 27, 2017
The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for information about the vandalism.
Rader said a detective told him the sheriff’s gang unit didn’t recognize any of the cryptic triangular symbols as a gang sign. A friend told Rader he speculated the graffiti could a political statement, “perhaps some young, liberal democrats trying to deliver a message.”
Eric Wakefield, owner of Golden Bough Bookstore on Cotton Avenue, said he first saw the graffiti on Facebook.
“I don’t know what to think,” Wakefield said. “There’s not really much on my storefront. ... There’s definitely people that got it worse.”
While more concentrated around Cotton Avenue, from Lawrence Mayer Florists to the First Presbyterian Church, the graffiti also could be spotted as far as Poplar Street.
Rader said he’d been in touch with NewTown Macon, a downtown booster, about getting the spray paint pressure washed.
Attempts to reach NewTown’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Josh Rogers, were not immediately successful.
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments