GBI looking into death of Butts County man after fight with deputy

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Butts County man following an altercation with a deputy on Friday.
Douglas Roger Tanner, 53, died after being transported to Sylvan Grove Hospital for exhibiting symptoms of distress following a fight that ended with him being shocked by a deputy’s stun gun. Earlier that morning, at about 5, Butts County deputies came across Tanner at a Keys Ferry Road home as they executed a search warrant related to narcotics, GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said in an email.
The GBI is now interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene, Miles said Friday afternoon.
