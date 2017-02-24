Macon man accused of soliciting nude pictures from teen on Kik app

A 34-year-old Macon man is accused of soliciting nude pictures from a 13-year-old girl on Kik, a popular messaging app, even offering to pay her $5 for each photo she sent to him, according to a Bibb County deputy sheriff’s report.
Adam Taylor, of Stratford Oaks Drive, is charged with felony child exploitation and computer pornography, records show.
One of the girl’s family members who lives in Virginia called the sheriff’s office earlier this week and told a deputy her daughter had been sending nude pictures to an adult man, according to the report.
A deputy went to talk to the teen and she allowed the officer to look through it, the report said.
Pictures found on the phone “were provocative,” and though she was wearing clothes, several pictures showed her breasts and butt, the report said.
The girl told the deputy Taylor had sent her a message on the app, Kik, asking for a nude picture.
She said “Adam said he had been in a wreck and was getting some money and will pay her $5 for every picture she sent,” according to the deputy’s report. She said “she sent him one picture of her butt and then she blocked him after he kept asking for more. … (and) kept sending her friend requests.”
When asked about the allegations, Taylor told a deputy he didn’t ask anyone for a picture.
A deputy asked the girl if Taylor had ever done anything inappropriate toward her and, “she stated no but appeared to be scared,” the report said.
Taylor was arrested Tuesday evening and booked at the county jail. He was released Wednesday on a bond of $5,700, records show.
It isn’t the first time the Kik app has made crime news.
Last month in Virginia, a 13-year-old girl’s father reported that an unknown person had requested nude photos from his daughter on the app, according to the Williamsburg-Yorktown Daily.
The Kik app has been around since 2009 and has more than 300 million users, according to its website.
Last February, Kik was deemed “the problem app of the moment,” by an Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force official in an interview with the New York Times.
“We tell parents about Kik, and to them it’s some earth-shattering news, and then it turns out it’s been on their kid’s phone for months and months.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334
