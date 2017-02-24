Seventh man pleads guilty in 2014 Wings Cafe shootout

A man charged in the fatal shoot out at Wings Cafe that killed three in December 2014 pleaded guilty on Friday and was sentenced as a first offender.
Tavarus Antwone Coney, 31, pleaded guilty Friday in Bibb County Superior Court to violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Coney, who has been in jail since September 2015, is the seventh person to plead guilty in the case. The aggravated assault charge was dropped as part of a plea bargain.
Coney was sentenced to four years in prison and 15 years on probation, Judge Howard Simms ruled.
Eleven men have been charged in the case, seven of them charged with murder.
Coney’s lawyer, Gregory Bushway, contended his client was “at the wrong place, at the wrong time with the wrong people.”
Authorities have said Derrick Jackson, 38, Corey Hollingshed, 25, and George Henley, 34, were fatally shot at the Bloomfield Drive nightspot in an exchange of gunfire between two rival gangs.
The only surviving gunshot wound victim was there in court Friday. A woman who survived after being shot several times in the Dec. 12, 2014 shooting had one question.
“I just want to know why?” she asked Coney though tears.
After being indicted in June 2015, Coney went into hiding. U.S. Marshals found him hiding at an associate’s house in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
