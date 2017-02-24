Suspect identified in fatal shooting that killed Kareem Mano over a cellphone

Investigtors have identified a suspect in Thursday’s fatal shooting of Kareem Mano at a Bloomfield market.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for 20-year-old De’Andre Malik Thomas in connection with the killing that happened just after 3:20 p.m. at the USA Grocery at 2590 Rocky Creek Road.
Mano was shot multiple times.
Thomas weighs about 135 pounds and stands about 6 feet tall. He has a low hair cut and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants, and sneakers that were red, black and white, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is urged to call tjhe Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
