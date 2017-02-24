Suspect identified in fatal shooting that killed Kareem Mano over a cellphone

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

8:50 GBI announces murder arrest in Tara Grinstead case

1:25 Bibb County's 4th homicide in 2017

0:49 Man found guilty of gun charges in community center shooting asks for mercy

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'