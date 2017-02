1:25 Bibb County's 4th homicide in 2017 Pause

1:36 "It never goes away," Ocilla man said of Grinstead's disappearance

1:25 Bibb County's fourth homicide in 2017

1:16 How to recognize sex trafficking

1:34 Nashville musician records at old Capricorn Studio--and what a guitar

1:52 Man who arranged sex meeting with minor says he's lost everything but the love of his family and friends

2:39 'I Am Being Tortured,' Calmer Tells Judge

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'