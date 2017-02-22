Brothers linked to crimes were found shot to death, now 4 men face charges

More than a year after the bodies of two Louisiana brothers were found in the back seat of a burning rental car in rural Crawford County, four men have been charged in the killings, including two Macon County brothers.
Willis “Butch” Turner and Delvin “Boom” Wilson, of Louisiana, had been shot to death in Macon County before their bodies were found Sept. 20, 2015, in the new Kia Soul that had been set ablaze behind a vacant farm house on Marshall Mill Road, about four miles south of U.S. 80 and Lizella. The car had recently been rented in Warner Robins.
Warrants have been issued in Macon County for Geoffrey Larry, Nicholas Larry, C.J. Holmes and Marcus Hannor, according to a Wednesday news release from Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Plez Hardin.
Geoffrey Larry, Nicholas Larry and Holmes are in custody awaiting trial on federal drug charges, the release said. Geoffrey and Nicholas Larry are being detained at the Butts County jail and Holmes is being detained at the Jones County jail, officials said.
Hannor has been in Rogers State Prison since May 2016 on charges of robbery by force and influencing a witness in Macon County.
Assistant District Attorney Don Lamberth said he expects the men will be indicted in March.
Brothers
At the time of the brothers’ deaths, a $5,000 reward was being offered for tips leading to Wilson’s arrest, a local TV station reported.
Wilson was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Lenard Reese, who was shot Aug. 26, 2015 while holding his 2-year-old nephew on the stoop of his New Orleans home, according to The Times-Picayune. The child was shot in the leg but survived.
A week before the bodies of the brothers were found, Montezuma police identified Turner and Wilson as suspects in a violent stick-up at the Mini Market in Macon County on On Sept. 13, 2015.
The gunmen had “tied the clerk’s hands with zip ties and stole cash and lottery tickets,” the police department posted on its Facebook. “The pair them kidnapped one of the employees and went to the victim’s home, where they robbed the clerk’s husband of money.”
Both men also had been linked to other crimes in the area, including an armed robbery in 2012 and at least three strong arm robberies at other businesses, the post said.
Turner also made headlines in New Orleans after he was too doped up to stand for his appearances.Turner tested positive for opiates, but authorities weren’t able to tell the judge how he could have gotten drugs while in the Orleans Parish Prison, The Times-Picayune reported.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
