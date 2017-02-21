‘We own Macon!’ gunmen yelled before opening fire, wounding two near downtown club

It was just after 3 a.m. Sunday when the guys with the guns announced their arrival with a yell.
A pair of men who had just left Club Envy, a popular bar on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Macon, were standing on the sidewalk out front.
That was when, according to an account of the episode in a Bibb County sheriff’s report, the men “started hearing and seeing a group of guys” they had never seen.
The unknown guys hollered, “Wilco in the house! We own Macon!”
The sheriff’s report doesn’t mention what “Wilco” may refer to, though it could well be a reference to neighboring Wilkinson County.
Telegraph crime reporters couldn’t recall a local street gang that employs such a moniker, and Wilco, the Chicago-based alternative rock band whose 2017 tour begins Wednesday, was most assuredly not playing Club Envy that night.
The two men who had just left the club — Zyril Frazier and Eddie Evans — apparently told the police that “words were exchanged with the suspects, a fight started and then gunshots were heard,” the sheriff’s report noted.
The report doesn’t say where exactly the gunfire broke out, but Frazier, 21, was shot in the hand. A bullet struck Evans, 35, in his right leg.
