Man who struck an ambulance while fleeing police indicted

A man who struck an ambulance and another car while fleeing from police in 2015 was indicted Tuesday.
Jermaine Ramon Houston, 42, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of an officer, possession of drug related objects, driving without a license and two counts of hit and run, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
A Bibb County deputy was patrolling along Mercer University Drive at about 9:30 a.m. June 11, 2015, when he spotted Houston. Knowing there were warrants for Houston’s arrest, he turned on his blue lights and tried to catch up to Houston’s 2014 Honda Civic.
Houston turned into a Bloomfield Road shopping center and led the deputy on a chase back onto Mercer University Drive, up to Atwood Drive and then back to Mercer where the Honda struck a Mid-Georgia ambulance that was carrying a patient. The patient was loaded into another ambulance after the wreck.
Houston then hit a 2006 GMC Envoy on Mercer University Drive and kept driving east until he turned onto Christian Drive, struck a mailbox and got out of the car to run away.
Court records show Houston was arrested more than a year later, on July 24, 2016.
Tuesday’s indictment alleges Houston illegally had a black electric vapor machine, a decide used to introduce marijuana into the body .
The document additionally alleges he drove more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit on Mercer University Drive.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
