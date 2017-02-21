Man who struck an ambulance while fleeing police indicted

1:11 "A lot of people are scared of them," walker says of geese Pause

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes

0:26 School bus driver accused of kissing special needs student on his bus

0:23 Telegraph recently talked to man wanted for killing girlfriend

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

0:48 Woman's body found in Macon home, violent crimes unit probes

1:44 Swords slash as Mercer theater students clash

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes