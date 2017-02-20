Grand jury recommends jail expansion or replacement after touring ‘aging facility’

After visiting the Bibb County jail earlier this year, grand jurors have recommended that the current nearly 40-year-old structure be expanded or replaced by a new jail.
In a report filed earlier this month, the group — which has statutory authority to inspect the facility on a regular basis — noted areas with ventilation problems, mold and other concerns.
They commended Sheriff David Davis and his deputies for “maintaining an obviously aging facility.”
Davis said he wasn’t surprised by the grand jurors’ findings.
In about 10 years, he agrees the community needs to make plans to replace the jail, moving it to another central location near downtown, clearing the way for development that’s pushing in on the Oglethorpe Street facility from downtown on one side and Mercer University on the other.
“It is a stumbling block to long-term development,” the sheriff said.
Davis said maintenance plans were already in the works before grand jurors made their visit last month.
The sheriff’s office is in negotiations to buy a new camera and door system for the facility. Showers are set to be refurbished in March at a cost of $120,000.
“To be as old as this facility is … I’m pleased we don’t have more problems than we do,” said Davis. “It’s part of maintenance.”
To be as old as this facility is … I’m pleased we don’t have more problems than we do. ...It’s part of maintenance.
Sheriff David Davis
The jurors found “up to 70 percent” of the jail’s secure lock-up, kitchen and medical areas were in a “maintained” condition, but there was obvious wear and tear, according to the report.
They noted concerns about staffing levels and the volume of inmates.
While the sheriff’s office does have job vacancies, Davis said the jail is adequately staffed.
The jail was expanded in 2007, increasing capacity from 585 inmates to 966 and ending a 20-year-old federal court order that required the county to offer more beds.
Within a few years of the new jail expansion opening, the facility began filling to its new capacity and surpassing it.
In the past four years, the inmate population has consistently been 150 to 200 spots under capacity, the sheriff said. Monday afternoon the jail had 760 inmates.
The jail was expanded in 2007, increasing capacity from 585 inmates to 966 and ending a 20-year-old federal court order that required the county to offer more beds.
Touring the newest section of the jail, the 2007 expansion which includes the infirmary and kitchen, grand jurors found it was clean. The paint and flooring were in better condition than other areas. It appeared to be more modern, according to the report.
The group noted some refrigerators and holding ovens had outside temperature displays while other, “apparently older” appliances didn’t.
“We are concerned that food temps could be compromised and cause sickness and additional stress both for staff and inmates,” the jurors wrote. “We urge the county to address this immediately as any contamination issues would cost the county more in legal issues than that needed to correct this shortcoming.”
Davis said the sheriff’s office contracts with a food vendor and the vendor “stays on top” of keeping food safe.
There have been few complaints of inmates who’ve fallen ill due to food safety issues, he said.
Visiting the original portion of the jail that dates to 1980, grand jurors noted wear and tear, missing ceiling tiles and light covers.
In a section that dates to the late 1980s, they saw “incomplete ventilation, inadequate lighting and substandard equipment.” Additionally, they spotted damaged steel tables and seats, according to the report.
Davis said the area — located toward the back of the jail — was poorly designed and has been a challenge since it was first built.
Inmate labor is being used to refinish the furniture and floors in the area, he said.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments