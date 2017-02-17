Jurors acquitted him in community center shooting, but he’s going to prison for gun charges

A 27-year-old Macon man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday after Bibb County jurors found him guilty of gun charges in connection with a 2015 shooting outside Macon’s Memorial Gym community center.
Jurors deliberated more than three hours before finding Davis Emmanuel Gay guilty of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
They acquitted him of a count of aggravated assault that alleged he shot Tavares Evans as Evans sat in a truck just before 9 p.m. at the community center on Aug. 29, 2015.
Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on a second count of aggravated assault that alleged Gay shot Evans’ brother, Terrell Evans, as the man ran away. The judge declared a mistrial on that count.
Evidence presented during the trial showed Gay was recorded on surveillance video showing people an assault rifle just before he walked to the community center’s playground area and firing 20 shots, prosecutor Neil Halvorson said in his closing statement to jurors.
Terrell Evans was shot in the knee. His brother, Tavares Evans, saw Gay coming his way with a gun and was shot in the heel as he ran away, Halvorson said.
Authorities have said the shooting at the crowded Second Street community center, was retaliatory “street justice” for another shooting, the prosecutor said.
Gay, as seen on video, was wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he went to a Macon hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound on the night of the shooting, Halvorson said.
The defense argued no one identified Gay as the shooter, but Halvorson said Tavares Evans said Gay is the person who shot him.
The defense also argued there’s no evidence of where Terrell Evans was when he was shot.
Gay, who has been in custody since 2014, was convicted of aggravated assault in 2008 in an incident in which three people were shot.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
