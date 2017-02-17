Man who shot DJ in Wings Cafe shootout sentenced to prison, others to go to trial next month

About a month before a trial is set to begin for three men charged in the deadly 2014 shootout at Macon’s Wings Cafe, a man charged in the case pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter.
Jaquez Foster, who turned 26 on Friday, also pleaded guilty to violating the state’s gang act. He was sentenced to 30 years, 20 of them in prison.
Prosecutor Sandra Matson said Foster was at the Bloomfield Drive nightclub Dec. 12, 2014, when members of the Gangster Disciples and associated Blacc Team street gangs arrived.
A fight broke out and Foster, a Crips gang member, fired a shot that struck the the club’s DJ, 34-year-old George Henley, in the back as Henley was trying to run outside to safety. Henley died of his wound, Matson said.
Two other men, 25-year-old Corey Hollingshed, and 38-year-old Derrick Jackson also were fatally shot. A woman was shot four times, but she survived.
Six men have pleaded guilty, accepting plea bargains in the case.
A trial is set to begin next month in Bibb County for 40-year-old Vertuice Wall, 32-year-old Kenyata Norreece Lester and 31-year-old Tavarus Antwone Coney. Each man is charged with murder and other counts related to the shootout.
Reached for comment this week, Lester’s attorney, Reza Sedghi, said his client acted in self defense and that Lester is not in a gang.
Wall’s lawyer, Dennis Scheib, said his client was in town for two funerals and had gone out to eat chicken wings and hang out with his friends.
“My client was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Scheib said.
Wall ran into a bathroom with a group of women when shots were fired, Scheib said. “He didn’t shoot anybody.”
Coney’s lawyer declined comment.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
