Man who shot DJ in Wings Cafe shootout sentenced to prison, others to go to trial next month

0:48 Woman's body found in Macon home, violent crimes unit probes Pause

1:57 "We're truly blessed today," group home owner says after fire

3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror

1:35 "It will take all of us to do it."

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Mistress carves messages into lover's wife's Honda

0:43 Jacob Elijah Miller jailed in Brooklyn Rouse shooting

0:26 School bus driver accused of kissing special needs student on his bus

1:33 Public Works: Attacking litter is everybody's responsibility