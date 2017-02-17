He arranged to meet a girl for sex. He later learned he was talking to a cop.

A 37-year-old Thomaston man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday, nearly three years after GBI agents found rope and sex toys in a Macon motel room where he’d arranged to meet a 14-year-old for sex.
Benjamin Craig Standard pleaded guilty to attempted child molestation and internet pornography last August.
After serving his prison sentence, Standard must serve an additional 10 years on probation.
Authorities have said Standard posted an advertisement on the Backpage internet classifieds site soliciting sex.
A GBI agent posing as a 14-year-old girl responded to the ad and the two exchanged emails and text messages.
Standard rented a Macon motel room in July 2014 and arranged to meet the girl there for sex. Instead, he met GBI agents who took him into custody.
Reading a statement before being sentenced, Standard asked the judge to allow him to return home to his family.
He said he’s lost his job of 15 years and he apologized to his friends and family.
“I’ve lost everything I have except for the love of my family and friends,” Standard said.
He said he’s a different man than he was in 2014.
In sentencing Standard, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms said he couldn’t “look the other way.”
“How many guys like you are showing up in some nasty motel and having sex with a child? More than we’re catching, I’m fairly certain,” Simms told Standard.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
