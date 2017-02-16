Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror.

Jawaski Keon Mack, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, to aggravated assault and violating the state's gang act, in connection with his shooting Tkyemia Dashawn Watts outside Club Status, 4740 Pio Nono Ave., in Macon on Feb. 2, 2015. Mack asked for mercy, saying he hung out with the wrong crowd. Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms told Mack to look at his reflection. "The person that you see looking back at you, that is the wrong crowd Mr. Mack," the judge said. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims

Aaron West Joiner, 29, was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison Feb. 2, 2017, in Bibb County Superior Court in connection with a string of 2013 Macon burglaries and two police chases. He told his victims he's sorry, that he suffers from PTSD and drug addiction and "whenever you're fueled by drugs you don't really have a thought process." Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death

Tasha Yolanda Phillips wept Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, as she listened to Macon Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Nancy Scott Malcor describe how her boyfriend, Martegus "Pale" Johnson was fatally struck by a car behind Macon's Pio Nono Avenue post office in 2014. Phillips pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Former Allstate adjuster pleads guilty in fraud case

Arleatha Battle Martin, a former claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance in Macon, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, to her part in an insurance fraud scheme that defrauded the insurance company of nearly $80,000. Martin, the wife of a Jones County commissioner, was sentenced to 15 years, three of them in prison, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

'I didn't trust God and I took things into my own hands,' woman said of $300,000 theft

Katrina McCutchen, 44, pleaded guilty to 54 counts of theft Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Bibb County Superior Court. McCutchen, a former Crown Candy worker tasked with the company's payroll duties, fraudulently issued payroll checks totaling nearly $300,000 to herself and her family in 2012. The prosecution alleged the theft went on for much longer and could total more than $800,000. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

