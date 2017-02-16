Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror.

Jawaski Keon Mack, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, to aggravated assault and violating the state's gang act, in connection with his shooting Tkyemia Dashawn Watts outside Club Status, 4740 Pio Nono Ave., in Macon on Feb. 2, 2015. Mack asked for mercy, saying he hung out with the wrong crowd. Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms told Mack to look at his reflection. "The person that you see looking back at you, that is the wrong crowd Mr. Mack," the judge said. Video by Amy Leigh Womack